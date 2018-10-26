On This Day: Keith Richards Releases His Autobiography

On this day in 2010, Keith Richards published his autobiography, Life, which soon became a best-seller.

Earlier this decade, after more than 50 years of living as a rock star, Keith Richards published his long-anticipated autobiography, Life. The memoir was written with the assistance of journalist James Fox and published by Little, Brown and Company who was rumored to give an advance of $7.3 million after seeing just a 10 page extract.

Fox spent more than five years interviewing Richard, his bandmates and other acquaintences to be sure to get every last crucial detail on the guitarist's life. Those five-plus years were worth it because, within the first week of Life's release, it topped the New York Times non-fiction list.

As autobiographies do, the book dives deep into Richards' love of music, influences, relationships and escapades. From his official website:

With unflinching honesty, he reveals all the highs and lows of rock 'n' roll, from the meteoric rise to fame and the notorious drug busts to the women, drinking, and heroin addiction that made him infamous. The living legend chronicles how he created the revolutionary, high-octane riffs that defined "Gimme Shelter" and "Honky Tonk Woman," his affair with the equally infamous Anita Pallenberg (the mother of three of his children), and the tragic death of Brian Jones. From falling in love with Patti Hansen to his tumultuous relationship with Mick, we follow Keef on the ultimate road trip we have all longed to know more about--of an unfettered, fearless, on-the-edge life lived to the fullest.

For more and to order the book, click here.