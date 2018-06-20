Millennial Classic Rock: Change A Song Title
Twitter users all over the world are changing the names of popular classic rock songs to turn them into millennial-themed jokes. They are HILARIOUS. Here are some of our favorites!
#MillennialClassicRock— paw ⚠️ (@paula_820) June 20, 2018
Hey Dude pic.twitter.com/gApyfvJi1f
Born To Run Themed 5K's #MillennialClassicRock— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 20, 2018
#MillennialClassicRock -- Is this IRL, is this Final Fantasy?--— Audrey Hamelin (@audball19) June 20, 2018
#MillennialClassicRock --WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS, WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS, NO TIME FOR CHAMPIONS CUZ WE ARE THE PARTICIPANTS...--— --Pass the Fletchy on the Left Hand Side ---- (@Darth_Pingu) June 20, 2018
I Still Haven't Found What I Googled For #MillennialClassicRock— Carrie Kentfield (@CapnCRK78) June 20, 2018
We didn't Start the Fire, it was those Asshole Baby Boomers! #MillennialClassicRock— Whoa Black Betty (@WhoaBlackBetty5) June 20, 2018
#MillennialClassicRock— Lady Amalthea (@S2ndBlondeChild) June 20, 2018
Every Little Thing She Does Is Offensive
Gluten Freebird #MillennialClassicRock— Rumpleplissken (@ryanleskis) June 20, 2018
Another Brick In The Wall Of Moms Basement #MillennialClassicRock— Theresa (@tlcprincess) June 20, 2018
Pour some organic agave sweetener on me #MillennialClassicRock— Tom Stover #SellTheMets #FinsUp (@Hotstover) June 20, 2018
Paradise by the iPhone Lights #MillennialClassicRock— Dont Think So (@DontThinkso555) June 20, 2018
#MillennialClassicRock— Boss Man (@RealManInCharge) June 20, 2018
Sweet Emoji
The Tide pod is High #MillennialClassicRock— Elkie Six (@Elkie6) June 20, 2018
--Welcome to the AirBnB California...--#MillennialClassicRock— jonathan (@TheRealJmar) June 20, 2018
Two Ubers to Paradise #MillennialClassicRock— Mark Nicholas (@OccamsHacksaw) June 20, 2018
Let's give them something to Yelp about #MillennialClassicRock— Felix Falcon (@GavelPro) June 20, 2018
Well, it's one for the money— -- (@Highbrowin) June 20, 2018
Two for the show
Three to get ready
Now go watch a cat video#MillennialClassicRock
Living On Thoughts And Prayers #MillennialClassicRock— Conti (@72Conti) June 20, 2018