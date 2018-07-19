Moon Landing Anniversary Playlist

It's hard to believe that the first American moon landing happened just 49 years ago tomorrow. Were you around then? Do you remember hearing the news? Maybe your parents and grandparents shared stories with you about their whereabouts during the historic moments?

Whether you remember it first-hand or not, the first moon landing should be a pretty big deal to you. Here at 'NCX, we celebrate anniversaries the best way we know how --- with a little rock. Pretty fitting that the moon is one giant rock, yea?

Here are some songs to help you celebrate this historic day in the USA. Special shout-out to listener Mark S. from Brunswick for the great theme idea!

Sisters of the Moon - Fleetwood Mac

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - Shame on the Moon

Electric Light Orchestra - Ticket to the Moon

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising

The Police - Walking on the Moon

Van Morrison - Moondance

Neil Young - Harvest Moon

The Doors - Moonlight Drive

The Rolling Stones - Moonlight Mile

David Bowie - Moonage Daydream

Black Sabbath - Black Moon

AC/DC - What's Next To The Moon

Traveling Wilburys - New Blue Moon

John Fogerty- Blue Moon Nights

Yes - Man in the Moon (Open Your Eyes)

Janis Joplin - Half Moon

Elton John - Rocket Man

David Bowie - Space Oddity

Roger Daltrey - Under a Raging Moon

And lastly, here's Dark Side of The Moon - Pink Floyd (Full Album)