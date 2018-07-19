Moon Landing Anniversary Playlist

July 19, 2018
Samantha Severo
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music

It's hard to believe that the first American moon landing happened just 49 years ago tomorrow. Were you around then? Do you remember hearing the news? Maybe your parents and grandparents shared stories with you about their whereabouts during the historic moments?

Whether you remember it first-hand or not, the first moon landing should be a pretty big deal to you. Here at 'NCX, we celebrate anniversaries the best way we know how --- with a little rock. Pretty fitting that the moon is one giant rock, yea?

Here are some songs to help you celebrate this historic day in the USA. Special shout-out to listener Mark S. from Brunswick for the great theme idea!

Sisters of the Moon - Fleetwood Mac

 

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - Shame on the Moon

 

Electric Light Orchestra - Ticket to the Moon

 

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising

 

The Police - Walking on the Moon

 

Van Morrison - Moondance

 

Neil Young - Harvest Moon

 

The Doors - Moonlight Drive

 

The Rolling Stones - Moonlight Mile

 

David Bowie - Moonage Daydream

 

Black Sabbath - Black Moon

 

AC/DC - What's Next To The Moon

 

Traveling Wilburys - New Blue Moon

 

John Fogerty- Blue Moon Nights

 

Yes - Man in the Moon (Open Your Eyes)

 

Janis Joplin - Half Moon

 

Elton John - Rocket Man 

 

David Bowie - Space Oddity

 

Roger Daltrey - Under a Raging Moon

 

And lastly, here's Dark Side of The Moon - Pink Floyd (Full Album)

 

 

Tags: 
moon landing
neil armstrong
buzz aldrin
Dark side of the Moon
Playlist