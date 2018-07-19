Moon Landing Anniversary Playlist
It's hard to believe that the first American moon landing happened just 49 years ago tomorrow. Were you around then? Do you remember hearing the news? Maybe your parents and grandparents shared stories with you about their whereabouts during the historic moments?
Whether you remember it first-hand or not, the first moon landing should be a pretty big deal to you. Here at 'NCX, we celebrate anniversaries the best way we know how --- with a little rock. Pretty fitting that the moon is one giant rock, yea?
Here are some songs to help you celebrate this historic day in the USA. Special shout-out to listener Mark S. from Brunswick for the great theme idea!
Sisters of the Moon - Fleetwood Mac
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - Shame on the Moon
Electric Light Orchestra - Ticket to the Moon
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Bad Moon Rising
The Police - Walking on the Moon
Van Morrison - Moondance
Neil Young - Harvest Moon
The Doors - Moonlight Drive
The Rolling Stones - Moonlight Mile
David Bowie - Moonage Daydream
Black Sabbath - Black Moon
AC/DC - What's Next To The Moon
Traveling Wilburys - New Blue Moon
John Fogerty- Blue Moon Nights
Yes - Man in the Moon (Open Your Eyes)
Janis Joplin - Half Moon
Elton John - Rocket Man
David Bowie - Space Oddity
Roger Daltrey - Under a Raging Moon
And lastly, here's Dark Side of The Moon - Pink Floyd (Full Album)