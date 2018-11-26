The Influence Music Has On 'NCX Listeners

A while back, I told you that your favorite song indicates your true emotions... and I wasn't lying!

When you rock out to Aerosmith in private... it shows your emotional side. When you cry during a Journey ballad... yep, it's telling. Do you get the chills whenever Michael Stanley takes over the speakers? You get the idea.

According to a recent study, it was found that your aesthetic response to music is reflective of the connectivity of your brain. The study says, "If you get goosebumps while listening to music, you possess a higher volume of fibers that connect your auditory cortex to the areas associated with emotional processing.

Riiight... so I'm in radio for a reason. I don't understand all the scientifics. What I do know is that if you relate to anything I've said above, you may have a wider range of emotion than your friends.

That being said, we here at 'NCX took to Facebook to ask our loyal listeners how music impacts them. I chimed in and admitted that music interests me (obviously in more ways than one) because I think it's amazing that each and every one of us can interpret a song or its lyrics differently. What makes you smile might make me cry. What annoys you might make my day. The song I turn off the second I hear may be the one that saved your life.

Tons of listeners answered our question about what they love most about music and, as you would have guessed, the answers were inspiring. Here are some:

"It's an escape from the everyday madness for me.. Kinda like therapy." - Sandra J.

"Its a legal mood enhancement, it's therapy! It touches you and gets you through some of the best and worst of times." - Kelly B.

"I was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma in 2016,I use music and walking as a outlet to help me deal with my illness..mostly Eric Clapton!" - Andrea N.

"I like playin a piano in a bar that is so overlooked most patrons don't know it's there. If anything the occasional shi**y rendition of chopsticks is its usual tune. Seeing the look on people's faces and the way it gets them dancing when they hear what it's actually for. I guess my favorite thing about music is making people happy." - Ben S.

"Music is more important to me than sports, it's like therapy. I like to pick a song that goes with the moment,today i requested "stormy monday" by The Allman Brothers,when i proposed to my wife i made her dance with me to Eric Clapton "Let it grow",when a friend dies its either one of their favorite songs or "knockin on heavens door" Bob Dylans version,there is so much good music to choose from. music you hear with your ears ,but you feel it with your soul!" - Kevin L.

"Everything about it. The vibe the memories and the moment." - Robert M.

"It makes my days better." - Jim S.

"It's an escape where everything becomes ok in the world." - Mark D.

"Sometimes when I hear a song from the past, I relate to it so much, I feel like the lyrics were written just for me!" - Laura P.

"It can make all your troubles go away with just one song!" - Lesa T.

"Music always makes me happy! I can always relate something I my life to different songs. Music brings people together." - Karen F.

Want to be a part of the conversation? Below you'll find our Facebook post where you are encouraged to chime in!