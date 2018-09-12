Man Rocks Out To Tom Sawyer, Rush Approves

During the Baltimore Ravens season opener at M&T Bank Stadium this past Sunday, sports anchor Prescott Rossi witnessed a man from the Ravens Marching band playing air drums along with Rush's Tom Sawyer.

The best thing I saw yesterday?



This guy from the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band playing PERFECT air drums to Rush's "Tom Sawyer": pic.twitter.com/uKxtXue0PM — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) September 10, 2018

According to Rossi, he "spotted him rocking during a timeout in the 1st quarter. It was so pure."

Rossi's tweet of the man's perfect air drumming quickly went viral and grabbed the attention of Rush fans and music lovers everywhere. One Twitter user jokingly commented, "I think it's an actual law up in Canada. Any RUSH song played anywhere, 'Thou Shall Air Drum Along With Thy Neil Peart.'"

Another said, "This guy represents all of us, just loving the music and really enjoying the moment. Love this guy!"

Well, as it turns out, fans weren't the only ones who loved this video.

I'd say that is a pretty big compliment, especially near legendary drummer Neil Peart's birthday.

Rock on, Baltimore Air Drummer!