One-Hit Wonders: The Best Of The '70s

Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we? Afternoon Delight - The Starland Vocal Band Video of Starland Vocal Band - Afternoon Delight (1976) Uncut Video Cats In The Cradle - Harry Chapin Video of Cats In The Cradle-Harry Chapin Spirit In The Sky - Norman Greenbaum Video of Spirit In The Sky Norman Greenbaum In The Summertime - Mungo Jerry Video of Mungo Jerry - In the summertime Kung Fu Fighting - Carl Douglas Video of CARL DOUGLAS - Kung Fu Fighting OFFICIAL SONG My Sharona - The Knack Video of The Knack - My Sharona (1979) Dancing in the Moonlight - King Harvest Video of Dancing In the Moonlight Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry Video of Wild Cherry-Play that funky music W/ lyrics What'd we miss?