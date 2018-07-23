Paul McCartney Crosses Abbey Road In New Social Media Clip

Donning socks and sandals instead of bare-feet, Paul McCartney took a lovely stroll across Abbey Road en route to Abbey Road Studios for a show promoting his upcoming album, Egypt Station.

Egypt Station, set to drop in September, is presenting him with an outpouring of promotional opportunities, ranging from surprise shows to an amazing appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

This particular show at Abbey Road Studios, however, included a set of Beatles deep cuts for the small audience that was invited to enter for a chance to win via social media.

According to McCartney's Instagram post, his reenactment of The Beatles' '69 Abbey Road album cover was captured by none other than his daughter Mary, who may have had to record the scene more than once due to distractions. Mary is the daughter of Paul and Linda and is currently known for being an English photographer. She obviously knows how to capture all the best moments, especially because this potential impromptu shoot took place almost 49 years to the day that all four Beatles took the iconic shot.

Egypt Station will feature two recently released singles including "Come On To Me" and "I Don't Know."

"Come On To Me" is a sexy upbeat soon-to-be hit, with lyrics like, "I don't think I can wait like I'm supposed to do/How soon can we arrange a formal introduction?/We need to find a place, where we can be alone/To spend some special time without an interruption."

Video of Paul McCartney - &#039;Come On To Me (Lyric Video)&#039;

"I Don't Know," the slower, more emotional of the two, includes the lyrics, "Will I see trouble at every turn?/I've got so many lessons to learn/What am I doing wrong?/I don't know/What's the matter with me?/Am I right?/Am I wrong?/Now I've started to see/I must try to be strong."