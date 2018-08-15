Paul McCartney Releases 3rd Song From 'Egypt Station'

With the release of Egypt Station being less than a month away, Paul McCartney decided to give fans a little more of a taste as to what's to come with his new album.

On August 15th, McCartney took to Twitter to share the lyric video and audio to 'Fuh You,' the third single from his upcoming album.

'Fuh You' - Arriving now en route to #EgyptStation--Listen / Download HERE https://t.co/me5z4OWvQT Watch the video below --https://t.co/Y4icxQhhQv — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 15, 2018

The release of 'Fuh You' comes merely two months after the debut of the first singles, 'Come Onto Me' and 'I Don't Know.' The entire album will be available on September 7th.

Just one day before McCartney dropped 'Fuh You,' he shared Egypt Station's track listing on Twitter.

Opening Station I Don’t Know Come On To Me Happy With You Who Cares Fuh You Confidante People Want Peace Hand in Hand Dominoes Back in Brazil Do It Now Caesar Rock Despite Repeated Warnings Station II Hunt You Down / Naked / C-Link

You can hear 'Come Onto Me' and 'I Don't Know' here.

There's no doubt McCartney is excited for the release of his next album. Between the filming of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and surprising fans with pop-up shows, it's safe to say he's been busy promoting the big day.

