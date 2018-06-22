Paul McCartney's 'Carpool Karaoke' Is Perfect

James Corden is one lucky dude. The opportunities he has been given can make anyone jealous, especially his most recent.

Corden, whose Late, Late Show brings him all sorts of adventures, drove around Liverpool with Paul McCartney himself, surprising fans and reminiscing about Beatlemania. McCartney visited old stomping grounds, took selfies with fans and shared intimate song-writing stories with Corden and his viewers.

I don't want to spoil this clip because it's filled with surprises, most of which left me with the chills. Let's just say you'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll be SO extremely jealous.

Watch for yourself below. Trust me, you'll want to watch until the end.

Video of Paul McCartney Carpool Karaoke