Paul McCartney Shares 'Egypt Station' Track Listing

With the September 7th release of his new album quickly approaching, Paul McCartney shared the track listing to Twitter in the form of train station stops, giving followers a glimpse as to what the album may entail.

May I have your attention, please! Paul has announced that the next service to #EgyptStation will be calling at… pic.twitter.com/acVcp4hd6v — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 14, 2018

According to the series of tweets, Egypt Station's tracklist is as follows:

Opening Station I Don’t Know Come On To Me Happy With You Who Cares Fuh You Confidante People Want Peace Hand in Hand Dominoes Back in Brazil Do It Now Caesar Rock Despite Repeated Warnings Station II Hunt You Down / Naked / C-Link

McCartney shared two tracks from Egypt Station back in June.

Related: The Album Cover That Fueled "Paul Is Dead" Conspiracy Theory

In the two singles, "Come On To Me" and "I Don't Know," his voice sounds absolutely incredible. "Come On To Me" is a sexy upbeat soon-to-be hit, with lyrics like, "I don't think I can wait like I'm supposed to do/How soon can we arrange a formal introduction?/We need to find a place, where we can be alone/To spend some special time without an interruption."

"I Don't Know," the slower, more emotional of the two, includes the lyrics, "Will I see trouble at every turn?/I've got so many lessons to learn/What am I doing wrong?/I don't know/What's the matter with me?/Am I right?/Am I wrong?/Now I've started to see/I must try to be strong."

Related: Paul McCartney Crosses Abbey Road In New Social Media Clip

There's no doubt McCartney is excited for the release of his next album. Between the filming of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and surprising fans with pop-up shows, it's safe to say he's been busy promoting the big day.

Here's what the musician's tweets announcing the tracklist looked like:

Related links: