Paul McCartney Shares 'Egypt Station' Track Listing

August 14, 2018
Samantha Severo

With the September 7th release of his new album quickly approaching, Paul McCartney shared the track listing to Twitter in the form of train station stops, giving followers a glimpse as to what the album may entail.

According to the series of tweets, Egypt Station's tracklist is as follows:

  1. Opening Station
  2. I Don’t Know
  3. Come On To Me
  4. Happy With You
  5. Who Cares
  6. Fuh You
  7. Confidante
  8. People Want Peace
  9. Hand in Hand
  10. Dominoes
  11. Back in Brazil
  12. Do It Now
  13. Caesar Rock
  14. Despite Repeated Warnings
  15. Station II
  16. Hunt You Down / Naked / C-Link

McCartney shared two tracks from Egypt Station back in June

In the two singles, "Come On To Me" and "I Don't Know," his voice sounds absolutely incredible. "Come On To Me" is a sexy upbeat soon-to-be hit, with lyrics like, "I don't think I can wait like I'm supposed to do/How soon can we arrange a formal introduction?/We need to find a place, where we can be alone/To spend some special time without an interruption."

"I Don't Know," the slower, more emotional of the two, includes the lyrics, "Will I see trouble at every turn?/I've got so many lessons to learn/What am I doing wrong?/I don't know/What's the matter with me?/Am I right?/Am I wrong?/Now I've started to see/I must try to be strong."

There's no doubt McCartney is excited for the release of his next album. Between the filming of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and surprising fans with pop-up shows, it's safe to say he's been busy promoting the big day.  

Here's what the musician's tweets announcing the tracklist looked like:

