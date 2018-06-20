Paul McCartney's New Album To Drop In September

After causing quite the confusion on social media, Paul McCartney has finally announced his next album.

New album 'Egypt Station' arriving 7th September featuring singles ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘Come On To Me'. Pre-order HERE: https://t.co/OZdrm3ZVNV Full details HERE: https://t.co/w2s1tvfHNA #EgyptStation pic.twitter.com/x2C0ExH3oG — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 20, 2018

The new album, Egypt Station, drops September 7th and will feature the singles "Come On To Me" and "I Don't Know."

In his two new songs, McCartney's voice sounds absolutely incredible. "Come On To Me" is a sexy upbeat soon-to-be hit, with lyrics like, "I don't think I can wait like I'm supposed to do/How soon can we arrange a formal introduction?/We need to find a place, where we can be alone/To spend some special time without an interruption."

Video of Paul McCartney - &#039;Come On To Me (Lyric Video)&#039;

"I Don't Know," the slower, more emotional of the two, includes the lyrics, "Will I see trouble at every turn?/I've got so many lessons to learn/What am I doing wrong?/I don't know/What's the matter with me?/Am I right?/Am I wrong?/Now I've started to see/I must try to be strong."

Video of Paul McCartney - I Don’t Know (Lyric Video)

Prior to the announcement of the album, some of the artist's recent clues include small tidbits of graphics and ambient noises. See them for yourself below.

While gearing up for his new album, McCartney has been spending time doing some early promotion, including a ride with James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

It’s happening!#CarpoolKaraoke with @PaulMcCartney premieres next week during our four nights in London! pic.twitter.com/miFCncoL71 — The Late Late Show is in London! (@latelateshow) June 13, 2018

McCartney's last studio album, New, came out in 2013.