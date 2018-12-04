LISTEN: Extremely Catchy Queen Remix

A New York DJ found the best song to mix with Queen's "Another One Bites The Dust." DJ Cummerbund, of internet fame, found that the beat in Nelly's "Hot In Herre" coincides perfectly with the hit.

I'm not going to lie, it's pretty catchy. Nelly's lyrics are about, well, it being hot so he wants folks to strip. Rap, am I right? Luckily DJ Cummerbund added footage from a Queen concert where, of course, Freddie is basically naked. It's almost like these songs were made for each other. Uncanny, really.