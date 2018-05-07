Reasons Not To Miss The North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest

We're just days away from the second annual North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest and holy crap are we stoked. We weren't sure what to expect last year when we held the inaugural event at the UAW Hall in Parma but man did you surprise us! Check out pics from last year to get a glimpse of what you can expect on Saturday.

And, in the small chance you're still deciding whether or not to join us this weekend, here are some reasons you just can't miss out.

You'll get up close & personal to your favorite WNCX jocks. That's right! Paula, Slats, Bill Louis, Mr. Classic and Michael Stanley will all make appearances throughout the day. See the full schedule here.

Michael Stanley will once again host an autograph signing session. Seriously though, need we say more? Here are the pics from last year.

You'll get your hands on the goods! Collectors and sellers from all over the place will be present to help you find the vinyl and memorabilia you've been looking for. You may even find some that are worth a serious fortune.

Don't forget to purchase your tickets in advance to save 50% on admission! Buy your tickets here.