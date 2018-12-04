Richfield Coliseum's Facebook Page Screams Nostalgia

"Memories and memorabilia from the Palace on the Prairie" is the slogan embedded within the cover photo of the Richfield Coliseum Facebook page.

Social media is a great tool for strenghening bonds among people with so much in common and this specific page is doing just that.

Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

Less than ten bucks to see the would-be Hall of Famers.

Ten dollars -- just ten!! -- to see The King!

And even less to see Queen!

About $20 to take your date to see Quiet Riot and Whitesnake.

Anyone have this shirt?

Ten bucks to see Bowie.

Pocket change to see the Eagles? Now I'm just getting jealous.

That time in 1980 where Yes, Queen AND Elton John all came to town basically within the same week.

Does this... does this say five dollars? FIVE?

Check out how retro...

Do you remember ordering off this menu?

The good ol' days of print newsletters...

Remember when concert ads looked like this?

How about the time you could go see REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick AND The Michael Stanley Band all in one night?

And when Bruce played a NYE show?