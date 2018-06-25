Rock Hall To Give Free Access To Cleveland Residents For 10 Years

Long live rock! Over the weekend, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced details surrounding a very generous gift from their friends at the KeyBank Foundation; say hello to the new CLE VIP ticket program. This new program, which comes to the Rock Hall from a $10M gift from the KeyBank Foundation, gives City of Cleveland residents FREE admission to the museum. The CLE VIP ticket also comes with a voucher for a free fountain drink because, ya know, browing rock history makes you thirsty.

FYI:

Ticketing for this program will be at the Box Office only and will not be available online.

Residents of the City of Cleveland must show proof of residency such as a driver’s license or state ID at the Rock Hall box office to redeem a CLE VIP ticket and a voucher for one free fountain drink

Cleveland resident addresses can be confirmed by using the “Find My Ward” feature here

Children under 18 without an ID may gain entrance with their parent or guardian

Limited to five minors (without ID) per one adult admission

Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult

This offer is valid one per person per day

Excludes special events

More details here.