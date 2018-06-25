Rock Hall To Give Free Access To Cleveland Residents For 10 Years
June 25, 2018
Long live rock! Over the weekend, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced details surrounding a very generous gift from their friends at the KeyBank Foundation; say hello to the new CLE VIP ticket program. This new program, which comes to the Rock Hall from a $10M gift from the KeyBank Foundation, gives City of Cleveland residents FREE admission to the museum. The CLE VIP ticket also comes with a voucher for a free fountain drink because, ya know, browing rock history makes you thirsty.
FYI:
- Ticketing for this program will be at the Box Office only and will not be available online.
- Residents of the City of Cleveland must show proof of residency such as a driver’s license or state ID at the Rock Hall box office to redeem a CLE VIP ticket and a voucher for one free fountain drink
- Cleveland resident addresses can be confirmed by using the “Find My Ward” feature here
- Children under 18 without an ID may gain entrance with their parent or guardian
- Limited to five minors (without ID) per one adult admission
- Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult
- This offer is valid one per person per day
- Excludes special events