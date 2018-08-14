Rockin' Playlist: Back To School
August 14, 2018
Somehow it's that time of year again already, back to school. Whether you're starting back up soon,sending your kids or you simply just want to rock and reminisce, here's a playlist of some of our favorite songs about school.
Hot for Teacher - Van Halen
1984
Rock 'n' Roll High School - The Ramones
End of the Century
Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard - Paul Simon
Paul Simon
Centerfold - J. Geils Band
Freeze Frame
Smokin' in the Boys Room - Mötley Crüe
Theatre of Pain
School's Out - Alice Cooper
A Fistful of Alice
Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
The Wall