Rockin' Playlist: Back To School

August 14, 2018
Samantha Severo
Entertainment
Features

Somehow it's that time of year again already, back to school. Whether you're starting back up soon,sending your kids or you simply just want to rock and reminisce, here's a playlist of some of our favorite songs about school.

Hot for Teacher - Van Halen
1984

 

Rock 'n' Roll High School - The Ramones
End of the Century

 

Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard - Paul Simon
Paul Simon

 

Centerfold - J. Geils Band
Freeze Frame

 

Smokin' in the Boys Room - Mötley Crüe
Theatre of Pain

 

School's Out - Alice Cooper
A Fistful of Alice

 

Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd
The Wall

 

Playlist
school