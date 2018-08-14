Rockin' Playlist: Back To School

Somehow it's that time of year again already, back to school. Whether you're starting back up soon,sending your kids or you simply just want to rock and reminisce, here's a playlist of some of our favorite songs about school.

Hot for Teacher - Van Halen

1984

Video of Van Halen - &quot;Hot For Teacher&quot; (Official Music Video)

Rock 'n' Roll High School - The Ramones

End of the Century

Video of Rock &amp; Roll High School - The Ramones

Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard - Paul Simon

Paul Simon

Video of Paul Simon - Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard (Audio)

Centerfold - J. Geils Band

Freeze Frame

Video of J. Geils Band - Centerfold

Smokin' in the Boys Room - Mötley Crüe

Theatre of Pain

Video of Mötley Crüe - Smokin In The Boys Room

School's Out - Alice Cooper

A Fistful of Alice

Video of Alice Cooper - School&#039;s Out

Another Brick In The Wall - Pink Floyd

The Wall