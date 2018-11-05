It's Only Rock 'n' Roll: What Would The Stones Play On A US Tour?
November 5, 2018
There's been a lot of rumors swirling around that the Rolling Stones may soon be launching a US tour. Their highly-recognizable logo appeared at both Gillette Stadium and Broncos Stadium over the weekend and the Patriots cheerleaders even performed to some Stones hits donning band attire.
As we're anxiously hoping for an announcement soon (please come to Cleveland, please come to Cleveland), we couldn't help but daydream about what a setlist might look like. Based on previous shows and some of our favorite hits, we put together what we think the Rolling Stones setlist might look like.
- Street Fighting Man
- It's Only Rock 'n' Roll
- Tumbling Dice
- Beast of Burden
- Under My Thumb
- Ruby Tuesday
- Shattered
- You Can't Always Get What You Want
- Paint It Black
- Honky Tonk Women
- Let's Spend The Night Together
- Before They Make Me Run
- Sympathy for the Devil
- Miss You
- Midnight Rambler
- Wild Horses
- Start Me Up
- Jumpin' Jack Flash
- Time Is On My Side
- Some Girls
- Get Off Of My Cloud
- Brown Sugar
- Gimme Shelter
- (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
Was anyone at the Browns game this weekend? Did you see any Stones hints??? Let's hope