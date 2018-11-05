It's Only Rock 'n' Roll: What Would The Stones Play On A US Tour?

There's been a lot of rumors swirling around that the Rolling Stones may soon be launching a US tour. Their highly-recognizable logo appeared at both Gillette Stadium and Broncos Stadium over the weekend and the Patriots cheerleaders even performed to some Stones hits donning band attire.

As we're anxiously hoping for an announcement soon (please come to Cleveland, please come to Cleveland), we couldn't help but daydream about what a setlist might look like. Based on previous shows and some of our favorite hits, we put together what we think the Rolling Stones setlist might look like.

Street Fighting Man

It's Only Rock 'n' Roll

Tumbling Dice

Beast of Burden

Under My Thumb

Ruby Tuesday

Shattered

You Can't Always Get What You Want

Paint It Black

Honky Tonk Women

Let's Spend The Night Together

Before They Make Me Run

Sympathy for the Devil

Miss You

Midnight Rambler

Wild Horses

Start Me Up

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Time Is On My Side

Some Girls

Get Off Of My Cloud

Brown Sugar

Gimme Shelter

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Was anyone at the Browns game this weekend? Did you see any Stones hints??? Let's hope