SNEAK PEEK: Led Zeppelin Record Store Day Single

This Record Store Day (April 21st) will mark the first time Led Zeppelin will be joining the celebration. The band will be releasing a limited 7" single that contains remixed versions of the classics Rock and Roll and Friends.

Led Zeppelin will release a limited edition 7” single featuring 2 previously unheard mixes produced by Jimmy Page: the “Sunset Sound Mix” of “Rock And Roll” and the “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends.” Available on April 21, exclusively at Independent Music Retailers. #RSD2018 pic.twitter.com/g0lw8NLY8v — Led Zeppelin (@ledzeppelin) February 27, 2018

Workin' at 'NCX sure has its perks -- we were given our very own copy two days before it's available in stores. This 7-inch yellow vinyl beauty was produced by Jimmy Page and will absolutely blow your mind. Plan to head to the stores early so you can get your hands on a copy.

Find a participating record store near you here and keep an eye out for the NCX Road Crew who will be boppin' around the city!