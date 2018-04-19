SNEAK PEEK: Led Zeppelin Record Store Day Single

April 19, 2018
Samantha Severo
This Record Store Day (April 21st) will mark the first time Led Zeppelin will be joining the celebration. The band will be releasing a limited 7" single that contains remixed versions of the classics Rock and Roll and Friends

Workin' at 'NCX sure has its perks -- we were given our very own copy two days before it's available in stores. This 7-inch yellow vinyl beauty was produced by Jimmy Page and will absolutely blow your mind. Plan to head to the stores early so you can get your hands on a copy. 

Find a participating record store near you here and keep an eye out for the NCX Road Crew who will be boppin' around the city!

 

