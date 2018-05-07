Vinyl Records That Are Worth A Fortune

May 7, 2018
Samantha Severo
We're just days away from the second annual North Coast Vinyl & Memorabiliafest and holy crap are we stoked. This event gives collectors and vinyl-lovers alike the chance to get their hands on some of the best albums of our lifetime. 

Here is a list of some records that are worth an absolute fortune today. Who knows, maybe you'll find a copy on Saturday!

  • The Beatles White Album - The Beatles
  • Diamond Dogs - David Bowie
  • The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan - Bob Dylan
  • Please Please Me - The Beatles

