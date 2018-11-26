Little Steven Spreads Holiday Cheer In 'The Christmas Chronicles'

'Tis the season, all right!

If you're anything like me, you spent a pretty good majority of your Thanksgiving weekend binge-watching Christmas movies while tucked under blankets on the couch. My movie marathon started with The Santa Clause and ended with The Christmas Chronicles, the new Netflix Original. What can I say? I am a fan of father-like figures taking over the role of St. Nick.

The Christmas Chronicles features a sexy Santa Claus played by none other than Kurt Russell and, when I say sexy, know that it isn't just my opinion... it's everyone's.

Spoilers ahead...

I'm watching #TheChristmasChronicles on @netflix and omg y'all SANTA IS HOT.



Kurt Russell can still get it. Damn. --❤-- — --Lee-Ann Smith-- (@LAsweetlight) November 26, 2018

This Santa is one that reviewers are comfortable referring to as “magnetic“, “roguish” and “a DILF”. https://t.co/tp5KAawfSe — GOAT (@GOAT_aus) November 20, 2018

Aside from the festive eye candy, the movie's plot follows the story of two siblings whose curious antics resulted in their working with Santa Claus to save Christmas. One of the scenes in particular shows Mr. Claus behind bars, with no one believing that he is who he claims.

While locked up, Russell, err, Santa wanted to lighten up the mood of his fellow inmates by spreading the Christmas spirit. How would one do that? With a jail jam session, of course! And what better way to rock the jailhouse than with Elvis Presley? Together with his cellmates, Santa gave a midnight performance of 'Santa Claus is Back in Town,' Wait a minute, who are those prisoners? Is that...?

Yes, yes it is.

That’s Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul rockin' out to holiday tunes. And no, they did not give an encore performance of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town.'

Happy Thanksgiving! The Christmas Chronicles is being released today only on Netflix! With Kurt Russell as Santa Claus, directed and produced by the great Chris Columbus! Ho! Ho! Ho! Here we go! pic.twitter.com/UwCrAGvi42 — Eddie Manion (@eddiemanion) November 22, 2018

According to NJ Arts, Chris Columbus, the film's director, also directed Home Alone 2. If you remember correctly, the Home Alone seque which came out in '92 featured Steven Van Zandt's “All Alone on Christmas."

Related: PICS Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul at Hard Rock Rocksino

The reviews on the film, specifically the jailhouse scene, had great reviews.

The Christmas Chronicals on Netflix - funniest movie I have seen in a long time. The jail scene, dying! Kurt Russell as hot Santa. Great! — NeilTheTortoise (@NeilTheTortoise) November 26, 2018

Before you ask, Russell not only looks good, he sound good too! Just ask Little Steven.

Yes! I can answer that unequivocally because I produced it. He’s great actually. Very humble about it. He got it like first take! We did a few more just for fun since he and Chris Columbus had come down from Toronto to my studio in NYC. But he literally nailed it right away. https://t.co/AMrtqJmA8U — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) November 24, 2018

Don't forget you can listen to Little Steven's Underground Garage right here on 'NCX each and every Sunday from 10pm - midnight.

You can see a tiny peek of the performance in the trailer below. To experience the full performance, head on over to Netflix.