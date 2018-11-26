Little Steven Spreads Holiday Cheer In 'The Christmas Chronicles'

'Tis the season, all right!

If you're anything like me, you spent a pretty good majority of your Thanksgiving weekend binge-watching Christmas movies while tucked under blankets on the couch. My movie marathon started with The Santa Clause and ended with The Christmas Chronicles, the new Netflix Original. What can I say? I am a fan of father-like figures taking over the role of St. Nick.

The Christmas Chronicles features a sexy Santa Claus played by none other than Kurt Russell and, when I say sexy, know that it isn't just my opinion... it's everyone's.

Spoilers ahead...

Aside from the festive eye candy, the movie's plot follows the story of two siblings whose curious antics resulted in their working with Santa Claus to save Christmas. One of the scenes in particular shows Mr. Claus behind bars, with no one believing that he is who he claims.

While locked up, Russell, err, Santa wanted to lighten up the mood of his fellow inmates by spreading the Christmas spirit. How would one do that? With a jail jam session, of course! And what better way to rock the jailhouse than with Elvis Presley? Together with his cellmates, Santa gave a midnight performance of 'Santa Claus is Back in Town,' Wait a minute, who are those prisoners? Is that...? 

Yes, yes it is.

That’s Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul rockin' out to holiday tunes. And no, they did not give an encore performance of 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town.'

According to NJ Arts, Chris Columbus, the film's director, also directed  Home Alone 2. If you remember correctly, the Home Alone seque which came out in '92 featured Steven Van Zandt's “All Alone on Christmas."

The reviews on the film, specifically the jailhouse scene, had great reviews.

Before you ask, Russell not only looks good, he sound good too! Just ask Little Steven.

