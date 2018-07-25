Yoko Ono Covers "Imagine" On Upcoming Album

Earlier this week, Yoko Ono announced the upcoming release of her new album, "Warzone," which will be available October 19th. However, each and every Tuesday leading up to the release will include a new song debut at Ono's Warzone website.

+ + WE"RE LIVING IN A WARZONE + +

I have made a new album - WARZONE -

I will be previewing a track every Tuesday for 12 weeks until its release on October 19th.

Preview the album at https://t.co/cuyIKkSyE2

Preorder the CD or LP on Amazon at https://t.co/Gz1zUCx70Q

love, yoko — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) July 24, 2018

The tracklist includes revisited songs she recorded over the past few decades with the addition of a cover that we're curious to hear. With her new album will come a new take on John Lennon's "Imagine," the song to which she received co-writing credit for just last year.

October will be a pretty big month for fans of Lennon and Ono. A new book, "Imagine John Yoko," set to be released on what would be Lennon's 78th birthday, is set to cover the creation if '71 album "Imagine." The book will contain anecdotes from those close to the couple during that time.

Hear the title track from Ono's new album below!