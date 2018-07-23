The Daily Cut: ZZ Top "Sharp Dressed Man"

Video of ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

ALBUM: Eliminator

YEAR: 1983

WRITERS: Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, Frank Beard

LYRICS: Clean shirt, new shoes And I don't know where I am goin' to. Silk suit, black tie, I don't need a reason why. They come runnin' just as fast as they can 'Cause every girl crazy 'bout a sharp dressed man. Gold watch, diamond ring, I ain't missin' not a single thing. And cuff links, stick pin, When I step out I'm gonna do you in. They come runnin' just as fast as they can 'Cause every girl crazy 'bout a sharp dressed man. Top coat, top hat, I don't worry 'cause my wallet's fat. Black shades, white gloves, Lookin' sharp and lookin' for love. They come runnin' just as fast as they can 'Cause every girl crazy 'bout a sharp dressed man.