The Daily Cut: Black Crowes "She Talks To Angels"

Video of black crowes - she talks to angels

ALBUM: Shake Your Money Maker

YEAR: 1989

WRITERS: Chris and Rich Robinson

LYRICS: She never mentions the word addiction In certain company Yes, she'll tell you she's an orphan After you meet her family She paints her eyes as black as night now Pulls those shades down tight Yeah, she gives a smile when the pain come The pain gonna make everything alright Says she talks to angels They call her out by her name Oh yeah, she talks to angels Says they call her out by her name She keeps a lock of hair in her pocket She wears a cross around her neck Yes, the hair is from a little boy And the cross is someone she has not met Not yet Says she talks to angels Says they all know her name Oh yeah, she talks to angels Says they call her out by her name She don't know no lover None that I ever seen Yeah, to her that ain't nothin' But to me, yeah me Means everything She paints her eyes as black as night now She pulls those shades down tight Oh yeah, there's a smile when the pain comes The pain gonna make everything alright Alright, yeah heah She talks to angels Says they call her out by her name Oh, yeah, heah, angels Call her out by her name Oh, ooh, oh, oh, angels They call her out by her name Oh, oh, oh, she talks to angels They call her out Yeah, ee, eah, eah, eah, eah Call her out Don't you know that they Call her out by her name?