Skid Row Releases 30th Anniversary Remaster of Debut Album

This month marks the 30th anniversary of Skid Row’s debut album. Now you can get your hands on a digital deluxe edition that includes the original album remastered for the first time, expanded with the bonus track “Forever.”

The deluxe edition also features a previously unreleased live performance from 1989, marking the first ever release of a full live show from the band. Skid Row: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition is available everywhere.

SKID ROW: 30TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

Track Listing

1. “Big Guns”

2. “Sweet Little Sister”

3. “Can’t Stand The Heartache”

4. “Piece Of Me”

5. “18 And Life”

6. “Rattlesnake Shake”

7. “Youth Gone Wild”

8. “Here I Am”

9. “Makin’ A Mess”

10. “I Remember You”

11. “Midnight/Tornado”

Bonus Track

12. “Forever”

Live at the Marquee, Westminster, CA (4/28/89)

1. “Makin’ A Mess”

2. “Piece Of Me”

3. “Big Guns”

4. “18 And Life”

5. “Sweet Little Sister”

6. “Rattlesnake Shake”

7. “I Remember You”

8. “Here I Am”

9. “Youth Gone Wild”

10. “Cold Gin”