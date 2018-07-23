Slash Is Pretty Weird On Instagram
NSFW!
Today we celebrate Slash's 53rd birthday in a way we know he'd love... by taking a deep dive into the weirdness he exposes on Instagram. I recently stumbled upon Slash's account while doing a Tour De Classic Rockers on social media and let's just say I was not prepared for what I was about to see. Sure, everyone has a fetish or two but his... his screams SLASH. Dude's got an eye for art, what can we say?
Let's take a look, shall we? Heads up, some of these are NOT safe for work.
First we'll start with something simple... Wonder where he found this one?
He also seems to have a thing for dark imagery, similar to this one.
Seriously, where does he find this stuff?
Like we said, DARK.
What would one Google to find this?
Hey, to each their own, right?
To see more, visit his Instagram page. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Happy birthday, Slash. Don't ever change.