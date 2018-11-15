1 Big Lottery Winner Comes Forward In NY

Now while we're still on the lookout for who won that 1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina, this very excited winner came forward yesterday to announce that he hit Powerball last month for almost 350 million in New York City. 67 year old Robert Bailey, a retired federal worker is the winner, he'll take home a little shy of 200 million after taxes. Robert jokes that he's gonna need a bodyguard since he's announced that he is the big winner. Heck with that money you'll be able to afford more bodyguards than Kim Jong Un. WABC-TV in New York has the happy millionaire HERE.

You have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.