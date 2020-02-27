That's Not A Cat Purring, No It's A Raccoon

February 27, 2020
And this happened around Dallas where everyone owns a gun and for the raccoon it's lucky it wasn't curtains for this late night trespassing critter. Pretty funny story HERE from NBC-DFW where this very articulate 10 year old girl, and her equally articulate mom describe what happened. Plus the four family dogs who got caught sleeping on the job and none of them, detected that a raccoon the size of an SUV had entered the house. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by. 

