Straight From The Horses Mouth, Here Are My KY Derby Picks

With then 4-1 favorite Omaha Beach scratched, although I wasn't entirely sold on him winning the Derby because Omaha Beach, Game Winner, Improbable who had all the pre-derby love during the trials, all got beat after being named the so called front runner. Who do I like? Being an exotics player I'm gonna be using these horses in exacta and trifecta boxes - Country House-Cutting Humor-Game Winner-Improbable-Roadster-Tacitus-Tax-Verkoma. If TVG.com or Xpressbet.com allow me to do a 10 cent superfecta box on those 8 that'll be my bet too. Rain is in the forecast so you're looking at who enjoys running in the slop or not. A full 20 horse field will add to that traffic nitemare as well. Mike Welsch from drf.com has his thoughts on all the horses HERE on Derby-Eve. Happy pari-mutuel betting and I'll be at Northfield Park doing the hat contest tomorrow, so bring your Racing Form and we'll compare notes. Thanks for stopping by and have a great weekend. See you Monday morning at 5:30.