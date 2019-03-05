SC Woman Finally Claims Record Mega Millions Jackpot

And the clock was ticking for this person to come forward after hitting that big, record setting 1.5 Mega Millions jackpot. See if she didn't come forward not only would she be outta luck, but the State of South Carolina would lose out on all of those oodles of tax money they would've collected. South Carolina would only get a smidge of money, states and territories that participate in Mega Millions would get a paltry percentage as a parting gift. This woman who accepted her winnings anonymously (of course) released a simple statement through her attorney which said, "This was a simple act of kindness which led to an amazing outcome. This woman allowed a person who was in a hurry behind her go ahead of her in line to buy lottery tickets". How would you like to be THAT PERSON?

Who perhaps was 1 away from winning. WLTX-TV in Columbia, South Carolina has the story HERE. Have a great day and while tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is only 40 million. Tomorrow night's Powerball sits at 381 million dollars.