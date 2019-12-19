17 year Old Steals, Then Crashes Multi Million $$$ Jet

December 19, 2019
Slats
Operators mingle around a helicopter while a small jet is towed across the runway at the Clarksville Regional Airport in Clarksville, Tenn., on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Hpt Airport Ribbon Cutting Runway 03

© Henry Taylor/The Leaf-Chronicle

Categories: 
News
Slats

I don't know if this girl learned how to fly by watching "Airplane - The Movie" but I bet this 17 year old at least learned how to start up the engines, put it into gear on You Tube. This was not a domestic terror incident no, just a teenage girl who hopped the fence at a decent sized airport, undetected, wow. Then strolls over to a multi-million dollar jet and goes joy riding in it. Hope her parents have a good insurance policy, the damage done to part of a building, a good chunk of a protective fence plus the plane is gonna run about 300 grand. ABC 30 in Fresno has the story HERE. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

Tags: 
17 year old steals jet fresno california
abc30.com

Upcoming Events

21 Dec
Michael Stanley & The Resonators with special guest Donnie Iris and The Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
27 Dec
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: Christmas Eve & Other Stories Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
31 Dec
Bruce in the USA: The World’s #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and The E. Street Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
10 Jan
Vince Neil – The Legendary Voice of Motley Crue MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes