17 year Old Steals, Then Crashes Multi Million $$$ Jet

I don't know if this girl learned how to fly by watching "Airplane - The Movie" but I bet this 17 year old at least learned how to start up the engines, put it into gear on You Tube. This was not a domestic terror incident no, just a teenage girl who hopped the fence at a decent sized airport, undetected, wow. Then strolls over to a multi-million dollar jet and goes joy riding in it. Hope her parents have a good insurance policy, the damage done to part of a building, a good chunk of a protective fence plus the plane is gonna run about 300 grand. ABC 30 in Fresno has the story HERE. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.