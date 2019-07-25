2 year Old Goes For A Ride On Airport Conveyor Belt

And this happened at the world's busiest airport, Atlanta-Hartsfield-Jackson-International Airport and whatta ride this kid took, who'll be okay after getting a fractured arm for his curiosity. And ask any parent, isn't this always the case? The mom said, "I just turned my head for a second to print out my boarding passes". The folks working the ticket counter must've also had their heads turned for a second, or more. Because that's where the kid scooted off to. Where you weigh your bag and the ticket-baggage agent then takes your checked bag and puts it on the conveyor belt behind them. WSB-TV in Atlanta has the story HERE. You have a great Friday-Eve and thanks for stopping by.