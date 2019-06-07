Hey You! Wanna Bet Me In The Belmont Stakes?
The horse who you're seeing, asking you that question is Bourbon War who really didn't run all that great in the Preakness 3 weeks ago. He finished a disappointing 8th in the muddy conditions in Baltimore, but the late running horse gets Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith. So we have a couple of favorites, Preakness winner War of Will, and Tacitus who finished 3rd in the Kentucky Derby. The other 8 horses in the field add up to if the first 2 legs of the Triple Crown are or were any indication, add up to what could be another big exacta - trifecta or superfecta ticket. Since longshots have come up in the last 2 races to claim a top 4 spot. Since I haven't seen a Racing Form yet, I'll be stopping by Charlie's Beverage on Lorain to get mine today after work, HERE are 2 very good horse players-writers from the New York Times, Melissa Hoppert and Joe Drape who share their picks for Saturday's mile and a half Test of Champion distance. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by. See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.