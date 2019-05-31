Isn't It Great That Golden State Lost In Game 1?
The answer? Absolutely yes. So wasn't it weird watching last night? This is the 1st time tuning into the NBA Finals in what the last 5 years and there's no Cavs. Against Golden State and for the defending champs, they're favored to win yet again but are the road team since Toronto had a better regular season record and I'm rooting for "The North". Jacob Lorinc of the Toronto Star writes this HERE after last night's 118-109 win, and this should sound very familiar during those Cavs playoff runs, why not us - why not now. Okay, that's not an original Cavaliers slogan, that was 1 the Orlando Magic used during their finals run against Houston in 1995 but you get the point. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.