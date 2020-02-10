Parasite Scores Upset Win For Best Film At Oscars

Not a lot of surprises for a majority of winners at last night's Oscars. Brad Pitt continued his mojo from the Golden Globes to get best supporting actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Laura Dern celebrated her 50th birthday getting her best supporting actress Oscar for Marriage Story. Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker, Renee Zeilwegger best actress for Judy. But if went 4 for 4 during your Oscar party how many of you scored 5 for 5 with Parasite winning best film? Parasite which is a Slumdog Millionaire like story about a Korean family trying to live the dream, has only made 35 million in the US and Canada blew past 1917. The latter, which was the odds on favorite to win for best film has hit for almost 170 million at the box office, was up for 9 Academy Awards only walked away with 2, for best sound mixing and visual effects. Variety has all of last night's winners HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.