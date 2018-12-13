3 Rescued From WVA Mine, Trying To Steal Copper

And these 3 were stuck in this abandoned mine since this past Sunday, there were 4 but 1 of them escaped this past Monday and all of them were up to no good. Their intentions were to go down there to steal copper then sell it for scrap. What's funny HERE as reported by WCHS-TV is that while this being called the "Christmas Miracle" rescue, everyone is omitting the fact that, they're more than lucky to be alive because they were down there to steal copper, and are being hailed as survivors. Wait til you hear what the mine owners and the West Virginia State Police have to say about NOT doing about this.

You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve.