Good Luck To The Groom, Wife Has 34 Bridesmaids At Ceremony

And she wanted 50! Consider the 16 who sent their regrets, RSVP'ed sorry can't make it lucky. So if they're 34 bridesmaides how many groomsmen did the groom get? 12. So that's 62 total and wishing the happy couple positive vibes and not too many fights. Thanks to Access TV and WTKR-TV who share the story HERE of the Destin, Florida destination wedding. And I'm a things happen for a reason, if it's meant to be, meant to be kinda guy. But the day before, somehow the wedding ring got lost. If I'm that groom along with that and the 34 bridesmaids, I'd be taking that as a sign and bolting. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.