RIP To 40,000 Pounds Of Avocados That Spilled Onto Highway

October 30, 2019
Slats
In an April 28, 2011, image from Fallbrook, Calif., avocados are sorted for packing and shipping. (Photo by Charlie Neuman/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

© TNS

Categories: 
Slats

You can relax, you'll be able to make a guac dip for Halloween since this wreck of a truck hauling 40,000 pounds of avocados occured just outside San Antonio, Texas. They're certainly in mourning there because they eat Tex-Mex for breakfast, lunch and dinner, well before you decided to put avocado on your toast in the morning.

Good thing this didn't happen there before Cinco de Mayo, you might have another revolution. KSAT-TV in San Antonio has all the messy details HERE.

You have a great Halloween-Eve and thanks for stopping by.

 

Tags: 
avocados

Upcoming Events

09 Nov
Bob Dylan & His Band E.J. Thomas Hall
10 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
11 Nov
Elton John Coming To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse For Second Performance Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
14 Nov
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
15 Nov
Reigning Rock: The Music Photography of Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios Survival Kit Gallery at 78th Street Studios
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes