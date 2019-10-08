Browns Bust Out The Ugly, Lose To 49ers 31-3 On MNF

They'll be no participation trophy handed out for this game. But after a road win at Baltimore what a miserable game played, especially during the 2nd half last night against San Francisco. I made it til halftime when with the Browns who were driving with a 3rd and goal with 4:30-ish left in the 2nd, I'm thinking we score, it's 14-10 San Francisco and we're good heading into the half. Baker fires a pass bobbled by Antonio Callaway at the goal line, which was picked off and returned back out to midfield. That was the game right there.

Now bring on all the unprepared, undisciplined just down right not being ready to play period talk about Freddy Kitchens all over again. Even more befuddling than last night's game, Seattle comes here for a 1 pm game this coming Sunday, and Vegas has the Browns favored by 2 1/2? Don't they know we're winless at home? When former Buckeye Nick Bosa wasn't planting Baker Mayfield he was waving a 49'ers flag proudly after the game HERE, reported by the San Francisco Chronicle. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.