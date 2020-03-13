6 Year Old Teaches Us (Again) How To Wash Our Hands
March 13, 2020
So you have your bottle water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer so you think you're set against this bad C-word.
Well the #1 way to combat the Corona-Virus is by washing your hands. Really? Yes and it took a pandemic to remember this lost art which cmon...were you really properly washing your hands to begin with? You're lying. This viral (viral thankfully in a good way) video HERE will show you how. Now you have something to do for the next 3 weeks other than look at your phone.
ABC 30 in Fresno, California provides the video. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.