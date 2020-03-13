6 Year Old Teaches Us (Again) How To Wash Our Hands

So you have your bottle water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer so you think you're set against this bad C-word.

Well the #1 way to combat the Corona-Virus is by washing your hands. Really? Yes and it took a pandemic to remember this lost art which cmon...were you really properly washing your hands to begin with? You're lying. This viral (viral thankfully in a good way) video HERE will show you how. Now you have something to do for the next 3 weeks other than look at your phone.

ABC 30 in Fresno, California provides the video. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.