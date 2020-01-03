7 Year Old Swallows Christmas Gift, His Air Pods

Instead of getting something to use or wear for Christmas it sounds like this kid wanted Santa instead to give him something to eat.

This was some expensive meal because air pods run around $160. As you'll see HERE from WSB-TV in Atlanta, this is one lucky 7 year old, his mom is all joking about it now, bet she'll buy him another one this weekend. He just can't take any calls, return any texts, and can't shut off the Drake songs emitting from his abdomen. Good thing he didn't eat a flat screen TV since they'll let nature take over when it comes to getting back his air pod.

