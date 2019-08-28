Grandpa With A Gun Stops Akron Home Robbery

He may be old but don't mess with 73 year old Daniel McGown who defended himself against what looks like a 2nd time from this guy. Grampa with a gun used his I'm assuming a SIG Sauer P-320 to get his point across. I prefer a Glock 19 but the P-320 is a favorite of law enforcement so you can't go wrong with that firearm there. Lucky for both the robbery suspect complied with the homeowner, who didn't have to put his weekly gun range practice to work. News Channel 5 has the story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.