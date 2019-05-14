Would You Pay $75 For A Cup Of Coffee?

For those of you who feel an ounce of guilt paying $5 for a Starbucks don't. $75 for a cup, $800 for a pound of the coffee if you can swing the cost of it. For $75 I better be getting a full facial and head massage for the price of that. This is being sold in San Francisco and other parts of California, San Francisco where the average rent runs around 4 grand a month. Forget about what a mortgage payment will run you. And if you thought oh there's no way this sells out guess again. There's only 10 pounds of this special coffee available in the US and yep, it did sell out. I'm good with the $7-$8 I pay for Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Horton's that I pay for a pound bag of that when I'm doing my weekly grocery shopping. KGO-TV San Francisco has the story HERE of these high priced beans. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.