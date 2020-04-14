Coors Light Comes To The Rescue Of 93 Year Old Woman

Maybe you have seen this Western Pennsylvania woman who placed an "I Need More Beer" sign in the window of her home.

Good thing she didn't want liquor because no one could help her there since PA closed all of their state stores that sell spirits.

But beer they still do sell and now before you judge this woman is 93. She's 93! Gotta be doing something right and at least she's not drinking Iron City because that stuff will kill ya.

Her favorite beer is Coors Light. And they delivered. Ten cases of beer were delivered and she's a happy girl now.

KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh shares this 'Stay thirsty my friends' story of 93 year old Olive Veronesi who now has some drinking to do. With friends that are six feet away or more.

She has no problem hearing.

