AFC-NFC Championship Game Picks

And here we go, who's punching their ticket to Atlanta February 3rd in Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII, 53 if you don't wanna figure out the Roman numerals thing. First game is the Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans at 3:05 pm this Sunday. And God New England is at Kansas City for the 6:40 pm evening game and they wish they were playing at the Louisiana Superdome because have you seen the weather forecast for Kansas City? Sure it'll be sunny and 24' during the day, but they're expecting clear skies and a low of 5 above. The wind chill should be in the negative teens. So figure on a temperature of something in the teens at kickoff. CBS Sports has who they like for Sunday's NFL Championship Sunday HERE.

Have a great day and stay warm my friends.