Akron Cops Search For Nearly Naked Man In Bulldozer

If you thought joyriding in a car is lame, so did this guy. And he's been evading Akron police since he pulled this stunt this past Friday. Which, last Friday was day 2 of the long 4th of July weekend so you had to expect some fun done like this over the course of 4 days. The damage total is, 2 cars and a front porch totaled. I bet this guy is on a Summit County jobsite, behind the controls of a bulldozer, hopefully fully clothed. WEWS-TV HERE have the funny 911 calls made to report the dude in his underwear doing this. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.