Someone Shamed This Woman, Now Shame On Them

You never know about someone until you walk in their shoes is a powerful saying. What we have here is a cowardly shamer, who sent an anonymous letter (of course) to this Birmingham, Alabama woman complaining about her yard. Well what happened next is just a courageous example of redemption and possibly forgiveness too. Yes, you don't know until you stop to understand why, and do the right thing like these neighbors did to rally and lift up, which this woman truly needed. CBS 42 has this story HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.