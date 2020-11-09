This Is How I'll Remember Alex Trebek

What a bummer it was when we found out that we lost Alex Trebek yesterday. "A Good Canadian Boy" as Don Cherry would say, from the Stompin' Tom Connors - Sudbury Saturday Night - Hockey Night in Canada city of Sudbury, Ontario is where Alex is from. 36 years is how long Mr. Trebek was the host of Jeopardy. This is how I'll remember him HERE. Roughly a year ago during Final Jeopardy, this is how a contestant answered, in the form of a question which is very touching and perhaps you also remember it. Courtesy of Jeopardy, WABC-TV in New York and You Tube. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.