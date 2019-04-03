The A-A-F League Is S-O-L

Well that was short lived, lasted 8 games into a 10 game season and yet another NFL challenger bites the dust. So if you wanted to see former Browns RB Trent Richardson dive for a TD for the Birmingham Iron, or Johnny Manziel (who was recovering from a concussion after just his 1st game) scramble for a score but unfortunately getting sacked again, playing for the Memphis Express, sorry to tell you it's over. But this league which amounted to a Double A-NFL team had problems from the get go. A few recognizable head coaches like Mike Singletary and Steve Spurrier whom you hear from in a bit HERE, but it's tough to do spring football, let alone anything that's not the NFL. With what amounts to minor league football. Another nice try but no. Next up, WWE's Vince McMahon who trots out the XFL Part in 2020. Wanna know how the coaches and players found out they were out of a job? Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel has what happened there. Have a great day and thanks.