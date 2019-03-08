NJ Lottery Winner Got Lucky 3 Times

It sure has been a good week for lottery winners. A couple of days ago someone in South Carolina came forth, anonymously to claim that 1.5 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot from last fall. Yesterday, he came forward not anonymously to claim last weekend's 273 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot and this was quite the claim. Mike Weirsky of Alpha, New Jersey bought a few tickets, then left them on the counter, forgot about them and walked out. Then came back to the store the next day to see if his lottery tickets were still there. Finders keepers? Wait til you see this story HERE, from WNBC-TV. You have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.