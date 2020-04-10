Mayor's Wife Violates Stay At Home Order Inside Bar

April 10, 2020
Slats
News
Slats

Just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis sits the town of Alton, Illinois and it's mayor went all in on stopping anyone from congregating in public by announcing fines for those who were caught sneaking out in numbers, especially in bars. Guess who got caught in a bar? The mayor's wife. And so Mr. Mayor what should happen to your wife who was caught violating your rules? He said as you'll see HERE from Fox 2 in St. Louis, whatever the penalty is and she should be shown no leniency. Can you imagine that conversation at home? For the first time, here is a husband who can say two things. #1- Where have you been? And #2- No you are not going out with the guys. You continue to stay safe, thanks for stopping by and Happy Easter and continued Passover.  

Alton Illinois mayor's wife caught in bar
fox2now.com

